Thatchers celebrates the many faces of family life in TV spot

Thatchers has launched a TV campaign celebrating the enduring role of family in the Somerset cider brand’s 116-year history.

Created by McCann Bristol and featuring a voiceover from comedian Bill Bailey, “Family” shows the highs and lows of family life, both in 1904 and today.

“Whether you share a name or a passion, or one of those big old Friday nights, they’re the people you hold on to,” Bailey remarks among clips of loved ones sipping pints and enjoying each other’s company.

Launching on Monday (17 August) and running until the end of August alongside social media activity and a YouTube campaign, the work was created by Zane Radcliffe and Ken Sara, and directed by Steve Reeves from Another Film Company.

“The Thatcher family is deeply involved with life at Myrtle Farm,” Jon Elsom, group executive creative director, said.

“Our new approach illustrates the importance of that family commitment. When you come right down to it, whatever family means to you, both good and bad, no-one cares more than family.”

This marks McCann Bristol’s first work for the brand since winning the creative account in February.

Thatchers managing director Martin Thatcher said: “The sense of family runs very strongly throughout all we do at Thatchers, from our heritage and traditions through to our quality and expertise in cider-making.

"It’s something we’re all very proud of and we know it’s something that will always stay true.

“There’s never been a better time to reinforce the message of family and caring for each other.”

In 2018, Thatchers launched a 16-part series showcasing family life on Myrtle Farm.