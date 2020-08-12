Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Thatchers celebrates the many faces of family life in TV spot

It is cider brand’s first work by McCann Bristol.

Thatchers has launched a TV campaign celebrating the enduring role of family in the Somerset cider brand’s 116-year history.

Created by McCann Bristol and featuring a voiceover from comedian Bill Bailey, “Family” shows the highs and lows of family life, both in 1904 and today.

“Whether you share a name or a passion, or one of those big old Friday nights, they’re the people you hold on to,” Bailey remarks among clips of loved ones sipping pints and enjoying each other’s company.

Launching on Monday (17 August) and running until the end of August alongside social media activity and a YouTube campaign, the work was created by Zane Radcliffe and Ken Sara, and directed by Steve Reeves from Another Film Company.

“The Thatcher family is deeply involved with life at Myrtle Farm,” Jon Elsom, group executive creative director, said.

“Our new approach illustrates the importance of that family commitment. When you come right down to it, whatever family means to you, both good and bad, no-one cares more than family.”

This marks McCann Bristol’s first work for the brand since winning the creative account in February.

Thatchers managing director Martin Thatcher said: “The sense of family runs very strongly throughout all we do at Thatchers, from our heritage and traditions through to our quality and expertise in cider-making.

"It’s something we’re all very proud of and we know it’s something that will always stay true.  

“There’s never been a better time to reinforce the message of family and caring for each other.” 

In 2018, Thatchers launched a 16-part series showcasing family life on Myrtle Farm.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020