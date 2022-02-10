The7stars gets out of the right side of Bensons for Beds pitch

Bensons for Beds has appointed the7stars to handle its UK media planning and buying for three years. The brief focuses on growing the brand after its ownership changed during the pandemic.

The independent media agency won the account in a four-way pitch process that was managed by Aperto.

The incumbent agencies are VCCP (media planning and buying) and Syzygy (digital).

The7stars will work with Bensons on integrated media strategy, planning and activation. The brief is built around Bensons’ three-year plan and growth ambitions.

Experienced media planner Ben Reilly (formerly a UM client director) will lead the account.

Bensons for Beds, which has 179 stores nationwide, is going through a transformation with the backing of retail investor Alteri.

The retailer was, until 2020, a part of South African conglomerate and Poundland owner Steinhoff but sold to Alteri after its parent company was embroiled in an accounting scandal and on the brink of collapse.

The business has since returned to profitability and invested in stores, its ecommerce platform, new machinery and innovations such as a vegan-friendly mattress range and rolled-up mattress delivery.

Having spent £10.2m on media over 2021, according to Nielsen figures, it has budgeted to spend between £15m and £20m in 2022.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with the7stars as we embark upon our three-year transformation programme and the opportunities that lie ahead to reach new audiences,” Bensons for Beds marketing director Helen Nunn said.

“The team at the7stars demonstrated a clear vision to support us in achieving our short and longer-term objectives as well as their proven experience in transformation growth. Digital transformation is key to our strategy and the team will enhance our capabilities in achieving an omnichannel strategy.”

Bensons for Beds is the latest in a series of recent new wins for the7stars, including AG Barr, Kao and a place on the UK government’s public sector planning and buying roster.

As the UK’s largest independent media agency, the7stars has media billings of more than £400m and a client list that includes Iceland Foods, Nintendo, Entain and First Rail.

Founder Jenny Biggam said: "We are incredibly excited to start work for Bensons for Beds. It's a business with a huge opportunity and very big ambitions.

"During the pitch process we discovered the importance of a good night's sleep and the value that consumers place on the perfect bed. We have some great ideas to convert enlightened consumers into happy Bensons’ customers."