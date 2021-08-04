Ben Bold
The7stars gobbles up media for Ginsters owner Samworth Brothers

Planning and buying previouly packaged by brand.

Ginsters: 'Shaped by Cornwall' ad by Red Brick Road

Samworth Brothers, the pre-packaged snacks company that owns pasty brand Ginsters, has consolidated its media planning and buying into the7stars following a competitive pitch process.

Previously split between an array of independent planning and buying shops – including Goodstuff Communications on malt loaf brand Soreen and John Ayling & Associates on Ginsters – Samworth Brothers called a review earlier this summer. The7stars will now be solely responsible for planning and buying on all the client's brands.

The agency has been charged with helping to "drive innovative, media-neutral planning across the product and brand portfolio".

Other snacks owned by Samworth Brothers include sandwich brand Urban Eat, although arguably its best known brand is Ginsters Original Cornish Pasty, for which Red Brick Road delivered a TV campaign called "Shaped by Cornwall".

Some Cornish folk take issue with such claims of authenticity. Last year, MasterChef co-host Gregg Wallace infuriated some Cornish viewers of the BBC programme Inside the Factory when he visited a Ginsters factory - though the brand does in fact adhere to the strict regulations for products labelled "Cornish pasty".

Commenting on the appointment, Bethan Brown, group development director at Samworth Brothers, said: "The7stars demonstrated a real knowledge and passion for our business and we look forward to working with them on our consolidated media account as we look to drive our next phase of growth."

Anuschka Clarke, managing partner at the7stars, added: "As a fourth-generation family business, Samworth Brothers have a fantastic product and brand range with tons of growth potential. We are delighted to be on board and look forward to supporting their plans for the business with fresh thinking and digital expertise."

