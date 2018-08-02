Omar Oakes
The7stars promotes Rose to lead expanded data, insight and analytics team

The7stars has created a head of data, insight and analytics role to lead a new 20-strong team within the indie agency.

Helen Rose (pictured, above), previously head of insight, will be responsible for leading the newly combined data and insight team.

The expanded 20-strong team is tasked with embedding data and analytics within the work of the strategy, planning and activation teams in order to help clients realise their marketing objectives.

She joined the agency in 2014 from Viacom, where she spent eight years and was latterly insight director of international advertising and brand solutions. She has also worked for the BBC as a media planner for BBC Three.

At the7stars, she has been responsible for launching bespoke research projects including The QT, the agency’s quarterly tracker which monitors sentiment among British consumers.

Jenny Biggam, founder of the7stars, said: "Data and insight are becoming increasingly important as the starting point for delivering the strategic thinking and creative solutions that deliver real impact in media today.

"In bringing our expertise in this area together under Helen’s leadership, we can bring even more value to every stage of the process for our clients."

