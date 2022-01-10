Arvind Hickman
The7stars wins consumer goods media business from John Frieda owner

The UK agency will plan and buy media for three consumer care brands.

Japanese consumer goods manufacturer Kao has appointed the7stars to handle media planning and buying for its consumer care range in the UK.

Zenith is the incumbent agency, but declined to pitch for the business.

Kao makes professional salon products including brands like Goldwell, and beauty brands such as John Frieda and Molton Brown.

The7Stars will handle media planning and buying for the brands John Frieda, Bioré and Curél. The agency has been tasked with bringing in new customers and helping business transformation across the three brands. The brief also involves creating a digital and integrated commerce strategy for John Frieda.

Wendy Brown, Kao's consumer care UK country manager, said: “We are very excited to have appointed the7stars as our new media planning and buying partner. We were impressed by the progressive thinking and integrated omnichannel approach and are very much looking forward to working with Jenny and her talented team at the7stars.”

The7stars founder Jenny Biggam added: "We are delighted to add the Kao brands to our portfolio at the7stars. Kao owns many great premium brands and shares an exciting ambition. We have a brand new strategy for 2022 to grow market share by building on the emotional consumer connections with the brands."

The7stars is the largest independent media agency in the UK and handles about £450m in media billings for clients including Kopparberg, TSB, Suzuki, Entain, First Rail Holdings (Great Western Railway, South Western Rail and TransPennine Express), Nintendo and Iceland.

The agency recently hired former Omnicom investment chief and GroupM head of trading Marc Bignell.

