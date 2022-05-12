Ida Axling
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The7stars wins Cunard's combined UK media and creative account

Wavemaker was the incumbent on the media account, while the cruise line already worked with the7stars on creative through Supernova.

Cunard: bringing together its UK media and creative accounts
Cunard: bringing together its UK media and creative accounts

Luxury British cruise line Cunard has consolidated its UK creative and media accounts into the7stars, in a deal worth £4.7m. 

The account was awarded without a pitch and is the first time the company has brought together its media and creative accounts.

WPP’s Wavemaker previously held the media account, while Alpha Century was the incumbent on creative. Alpha Century was bought by the7stars in 2020 and rebranded as Supernova, becoming the media agency’s creative production house.

The7stars will now handle the UK media planning and buying account whilst Supernova will lead on strategy and creative execution.

Cunard said in a statement that combining creative and media comes at a “pertinent” time for the cruise line as it gears up for a post pandemic resurgence. 

Anuschka Clarke, managing partner at the7stars, said: “Cunard is a brave and brilliant brand with an impressive heritage in world-class luxury travel. 

"We are thrilled to be helping them continue to raise the bar by showcasing the unique Cunard experience through highly integrated media & creative execution. We look forward to driving effectiveness across Cunard’s entire channel plan."

David Milo Jones, marketing director at Cunard, added: “the7stars is uniquely placed to enable us to align our creative approach with data, tech, and media intelligence, in a holistic multi-channel strategy.

"This is an important year for us as we welcome Queen Anne to the Cunard fleet and we can’t wait to get started with the7stars on a post pandemic resurgence for the business.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022
Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022