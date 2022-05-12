The7stars wins Cunard's combined UK media and creative account

Luxury British cruise line Cunard has consolidated its UK creative and media accounts into the7stars, in a deal worth £4.7m.

The account was awarded without a pitch and is the first time the company has brought together its media and creative accounts.

WPP’s Wavemaker previously held the media account, while Alpha Century was the incumbent on creative. Alpha Century was bought by the7stars in 2020 and rebranded as Supernova, becoming the media agency’s creative production house.

The7stars will now handle the UK media planning and buying account whilst Supernova will lead on strategy and creative execution.

Cunard said in a statement that combining creative and media comes at a “pertinent” time for the cruise line as it gears up for a post pandemic resurgence.

Anuschka Clarke, managing partner at the7stars, said: “Cunard is a brave and brilliant brand with an impressive heritage in world-class luxury travel.

"We are thrilled to be helping them continue to raise the bar by showcasing the unique Cunard experience through highly integrated media & creative execution. We look forward to driving effectiveness across Cunard’s entire channel plan."

David Milo Jones, marketing director at Cunard, added: “the7stars is uniquely placed to enable us to align our creative approach with data, tech, and media intelligence, in a holistic multi-channel strategy.

"This is an important year for us as we welcome Queen Anne to the Cunard fleet and we can’t wait to get started with the7stars on a post pandemic resurgence for the business.”