The7stars wins N Brown media account after competitive pitch

Brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Home Essentials.

N Brown: plus-sized clothing brand Simply Be is part of the7star's remit
Clothing, footwear and homeware retailer N Brown has appointed the7stars to handle its UK media planning and buying, following a competitive pitch. 

The agency beat Wavemaker and PHD to the business in a process run by Oystercatchers. Incumbent Carat Manchester did not take part in the review.

The7stars will be tasked with developing digital capabilities, attracting new customers and “propelling business transformation” for the Manchester-based company.

It will provide media buying and planning across N Brown’s five major brands: JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo and Home Essentials.

“The7stars demonstrated a real knowledge and passion for our business and presented a clear process and methodology for driving innovation and business transformation,” said N Brown's chief brand officer Kenyatte Nelson, a Campaign Power 100 marketer.

“Their channel and tech-neutral approach really showed the value of going for a creative indie and clearly set them apart from the other agencies.”

The7stars founder Jenny Biggam added: "N Brown is an exciting UK business who have undoubtedly delivered their digital transformation.

"They are also a truly inclusive retailer that puts their customer at the centre of everything, developing brilliant brands for smart shoppers. We have enjoyed every stage of their pitch and look forward to working with the team to deliver some standout campaigns.”

