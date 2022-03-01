Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The7stars wins Tia Maria owner Illva Saronno's UK media account

Brand portfolio includes Disaronno and Tia Maria and new whisky brand The Busker.

Illva Saronno: Disaronno among portfolio of brands
Italian drinks group Illva Saronno has appointed the7stars to handle its UK media planning and buying account.

The pitch, which was handled by Eley Consulting, saw the7stars compete against MediaCom and the incumbent Goodstuff. The process was undertaken remotely.

The7stars is tasked with helping drive innovative, media-neutral planning across the Illva Saronno product and brand portfolio, which includes Disaronno, Tia Maria and The Busker. Its first work will launch in the first half of 2022.

Liam Mullins, managing partner at The7stars, said: "Illva Saronno has an impressive heritage and a strong focus on product innovation including the successful line extension with Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur, and disruptive products like Tia Maria Matcha and a new brand The Busker Irish Whiskey.

"We're excited that Illva Saronno has chosen to work with us, and we look forward to marketing their Iconic brands to UK consumers."

When Goodstuff previously won the account in 2019 it was valued at £5m.

Sam Drake, managing partner Goodstuff, said: "After two successful years of working with Illva we wish them all the best in their partnership with The7Stars"

