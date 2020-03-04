One of the very best things about working on Campaign is the opportunity to champion excellence.

We don’t shy away from calling out shoddy work or behaviour, but there’s nothing as deeply satisfying as being able to celebrate success. And for us, success doesn’t get any better than our Agency of the Year awards. These matter.

These awards are not just about brilliant creativity or superior strategy or proven effectiveness or management credibility or a strong culture or new-business momentum or integrity and values. They are about all these and more, and judging them is a serious responsibility, now aided by a panel of marketers and verified by PwC. Our winners are the best of the best.

These are the companies and individuals setting the benchmark for excellence and we are all better off because of that. The UK ad industry thrives because that benchmark is consistently set so high, and each year ambitious agencies and people are always hungry to vault it.

The UK is the second-most creatively awarded country in the world, agencies here produce work that runs around the globe, we’re acknowledged world leaders in strategic thinking, media evaluation, marketing insight and talent. So winning here is a phenomenal achievement, validation of achieving a global gold standard; being shortlisted means you’re world class. Huge congratulations to all our winners and I can’t wait to see how next year’s contenders try to better their achievements.

Talking of world-class talent, we have some on Campaign, too, and this month we’ve strengthened our UK editorial leadership by promoting Gideon Spanier to editor-in-chief and Maisie McCabe – who’s currently on maternity leave – to editor. They are both exceptionally talented and it’s going to be really exciting to see how they build on Campaign’s great momentum.

From next month, I will be reclaiming my opinion column inside this mag and handing this slot back to the UK editorial team, so look out for Gideon’s first column here next month.