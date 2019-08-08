Sara Spary
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Thierry Henry stars as getaway driver in Renault football Sky Sports idents

Car marque has renewed Premier League Sky Sports sponsorship.

Renault: Premier League Sky Sports sponsorship
Renault has signed up to a new three-year sponsorship of Sky Sports Premier League football coverage, kicking off this Friday.

Renault’s new partnership, which will celebrate the dedication of fans and passion for football, will feature TV idents broadcast during 128 live Premier League games on Sky Sports.

The series of five- and 15-second TV idents will feature during pre-match, half-time and post-match commercial breaks as well as on Sky’s out-of-home feed, on-demand service and the Sky Go platforms. 

Thierry Henry will feature in the ads created by Publicis London as a getaway driver who helps football fans escape whatever stands in their way to get to "the beautiful game". He will be seen rescuing fans from their everyday commitments – such as the weekly shop or the gym. The idents will feature the hashtag #GettingYouToTheGameInStyle. 

The Renault brand will be present across every kick-off slot in the season schedule, comprising Monday Night Football, Friday Night Football, Saturday Evening, Saturday Night Football and Renault Super Sunday fixtures. Sponsorship of key content will also feature across the Sky Sports Premier League channel, including Renault Match Choice, Game of the Day, Premier League Review/Preview and Premier League Years. 

The car brand will also sponsor digital coverage of the Premier League on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

"Reaching millions of dedicated fans across the UK and Ireland every week of the Premier League season, the partnership provides Renault with a chance to tap into a highly engaged audience with broadcast as well as digital sponsorship," Adam Wood, marketing director at Groupe Renault UK and Ireland, said.

Rachel Bristow, planning director at Sky Media, added: "As the home of the Premier League, we’re delighted that Renault have renewed their partnership for the next three years... Renault’s continued commitment with Sky Media reflects our ability to reach passionate and desirable audiences at scale, across multiple platforms."

Separately Sky Bet has also announced the relaunch of The Football Social, a live watch-along series produced with Football Daily, with 40 live watch-along episodes.

The series, which is available on Soccer AM and Football Daily’s Facebook and YouTube channels, will air each Saturday from 10 August and will cover featured games until the last match of the season. Soccer AM host Adam Smith will return to anchor the show for a second season, alongside Football Daily’s Joe Thomlinson and Chris Hamill. 

