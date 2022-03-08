Things to inspire and inform

Ever wished you knew a bit more about the people who were going to be judging your awards entry? What sort of things do they find inspiring - or downright informative - in their professional or personal lives?

The answers would help reveal something of their approach to life and what they appreciate, wouldn’t they – as well as giving some fresh inspiration and knowledge for your own curious brain.

We’ve done you a service and got nosey on your behalf with the judges of the 2022 Outdoor Media Awards.

We asked them to tell us something which has either inspired them hugely and/or informed you brilliantly over the past 12 months and why it has made an impression on them. We asked them to suggest things that might, broadly speaking, relate to one of the categories in this year’s awards - Creative, Planning, Effectiveness, A Platform for Good and Talent.

We also wanted to know, of course, what they are hoping to be inspired or informed by in the entries to the awards. What are they looking for in the papers they are to judge next month?

The deadline for entries to the 2022 Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, is March 22. Enter here.

This is the first of a two-part article, with more judges to appear in the second piece.

Read on to be inspired and/or informed by our judges’ choices…

Ketan Lad, head of creative media, Goodstuff Communications

Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Mathew Syed brought new enlightenment to something I’ve instinctively felt and frequently experienced throughout my time in media: that a mix of diverse minds generally outperform similar ones, or as Syed eloquently puts it with a neat Star Wars reference, “teams of rebels outperform clones.”

There’s a vast range of equally brilliant sources that link diversity and effectiveness, but Rebel Ideas packs a powerful punch in the context of creativity. Themes such as constructive dissent, dominance dynamics, minimising blind spots and maximising perspectives are all highly relevant to media creativity, which thrives on collaboration and cracking the art of the possible. It’s a brilliantly written reminder for our industry that when we challenge ourselves in terms of who we work with and how, we get to new and interesting places.

So, for the above reasons, what I’m hoping to be inspired and informed by in this year’s OMAs are stories of inventive collaboration. In 2021, the industry emerged from an especially tough year and the unique mix of clients, agencies, specialists, media owners and creative services involved in the OOH supply chain provides ripe conditions for interesting collaborations.

When it comes to page-turning papers to watch out for, I’m also keen to hear the gritty tales of how it happened or nearly didn’t. If there’s one common denominator from our most inventive work and interesting collaborations it’s that the process can be messy, filled with uncertainty and feature plenty of plot twists, all of which I’m looking forward to reading in this year’s entries.

Beth Freedman, chief executive, dentsu X

I am constantly inspired by stories of great leadership and how it unlocks great performance. Most recently, I read about the moment that Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool FC’s manager, prepared to send 19-year old Tyler Morton into his first ever Premier League game. Klopp gave him one of his infamous bear hugs and said, “If you play bad, it’s not on you, it’s on me. I’m putting you in this situation, so just show me what you’ve got.” I’m no Liverpool fan (go United) but that sentiment made me a definite fan of Klopp and has really inspired me to think about how we can make it safe for our teams to fail, just so long as they give it everything they’ve got. With the talent we all have in our agencies, there’s no doubt they’ll succeed so much more often, especially with leadership like that demonstrated by Klopp.

I am so excited to see the work entered into this year’s OMAs! I hope to see the magic that happens when the medium, the location and the message work in lock step, how static and digital formats are maximised, and the innovation and/or just brilliant ideation that simply blows my mind.

Rob Edwards, head of media and digital, Arla Foods

I’ve thought long and hard about this, considering creatively impactful campaigns, entertaining executions and generally those activations that slap you in the chops, finally settling on Magic Breakfasts' "Fuel for learning" campaign.

Why? Simply because as a parent I can’t comprehend a world that allows children to go hungry in the UK, so the campaign and focus given to this topic driven by the charity is incredible.

On a more humorous note, I would have to go with the Marmite Dynamite campaign, which was brilliant; simple and effective, making great use of special build formats to create a moment of wow (and humour) - oh and I love Marmite…..

I’m excited to join the judging panel this year really because I genuinely love the OOH media and the impact of creative innovation grabbing people’s attention and making them stop to embrace that moment! This love started when I watched the original Bladerunner film (if you haven’t watched it please do!) and the concept just grabbed me, so I’m really looking for those moments of wow and inspiration from all of the entries.

I’m excited to see the best brands and creative thinkers combining to make me think, buy or take action!!

Anuschka Clarke, managing partner, the7stars

If you want to be inspired by light and sound, go and check out the Van Gogh immersive experience. It’s an awe-inspiring collection of his work and life stories through 360 degree digital projections, VR and atmospheric light and sound. And if his art doesn’t inspire you – his words just might. Grab a coffee, sit back, settle in, and enjoy…..

I’d love to see some campaigns that combine new tech, smart targeting, and creative thinking – really making the most out of the chosen format and its capabilities.

Natasha Murray, chief client officer, Universal McCann London

The thing I’ve been most impressed by over the last 12 months is how media have stepped up to the need to make a positive impact in the world. OOH is leading the way - when it comes to being carbon neutral, for example - and more and more, we are seeing media owners, publishers and platforms doing their bit.

Last January, we at UM launched Better World Media, our strategy for using our ability, influence and privilege as an agency to make a positive difference.

There are many aspects to this work, but one of the most exciting initiatives is UK by UM, our research that explores how advertising and media can help to tackle prejudice and inequality in society. We are proud founding members of the UN Women’s Unstereotype Alliance, which is a coalition of brands and agencies using the power of advertising to fight discrimination.

In short, there’s lots to be excited about when it comes to the power of media to make a positive difference!



To learn more about our stigma-tackling work at UM, check out The MANdate, our special deep-dive report on male mental health, which we carried out in partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably and JOE Media. You can find our full research findings here.

All that time in lockdown has really made us appreciate the big wide world more than ever. Never have we been so conscious of space and togetherness, so I can’t wait to see amazing examples of creative ideas and executions generated from consumer insights, sensitive and relevant to the context of what we have collectively been through, but maximising and celebrating the opportunity, the freedom and excitement of being outside again as we move forward.

Rich Miles, chief executive, Diversity Standards Collective

This sounds really simple, but my main inspiration / information comes from tracking down people outside of my community on Instagram, following them and learning about different creative trends, culture and other stuff that I don’t usually see in my own circles. Yes, Instagram sounds standard and something we all use, but people don’t normally follow different people. You follow people like you or who like the same things as you and this can mean we only get one viewpoint in our lives and therefore our work. New inspiration is on this platform we use everyday, if we take the time to look into it.

As a creative director / art director before and beside my work at The DSC, these are just two completely different pages I follow to draw inspiration from, both coming at art from completely different angles -

Black Art 365 and Disability Arts Online.



Luckily these sorts of pages are popping up everywhere so they are very simple to find if you type in the community you want to search for first followed by a theme or style such as ‘Art’.

This really helps me create more diverse work.

I’m simply looking for something I haven’t seen before, something that draws inspiration or themes from cultures in a non-stereotypical way.



Ailsa Buckley, deputy managing director, Havas Media Group

When I recently reflected over my last 12 months, the thing that has informed me the most from a professional perspective has to be the Havas COVID tracker. It was set up right at the start of the pandemic and has served a regular pulse to the fast pace of change seen in consumer and media behaviours for us and our clients. Of course, some of the behaviours were forced upon us as channels become unviable such as out of home or commuter press but other changes such as the rise of the podcast and the ever-changing demand and supply rollercoaster of linear TV. Being able to get this kind of insight every two weeks for the first few months of lockdown, monthly thereafter, has meant for many of our teams and clients that a completely informed and agile approach to plans could be implemented. Across the agency from a commercial perspective, it also allowed us to consider as early as possible any impact on our deals to ensure more proactive conversations with our partners.



In a rapidly changing world this resource’s quick insight proved invaluable to all.

In this year’s entries I am hoping to be inspired and impressed by an approach to outdoor media that capitalises on the strengths of the channel in terms of creativity and agility in particular. An additional area I would love to see is how outdoor has gone beyond the poster and into other channels to illustrate its ability to improve effectiveness of a campaign overall.



Darran Snatchfold, head of media, Entain

As a more “experienced” member of our team, it’s a guilty pleasure to regale the past – from time to time. Earlier this year, our brand team asked what advertising got me into advertising. Glorious fun. “PlayStation Double Life”. Tick. “Honda Cogs”. Tick. Stella Artois anything. Tick. The Economist. The Economist. The Economist…



In particular, spending time with The Economist’s consistently provocative - decades long - OOH and print showreel served as a brutal reminder for 2022’s old me. When so much has changed in advertising, so much hasn’t. Never compromise on creating beautiful, moving, work that solves the gnarliest brand challenge via an undeniable truth. A timeless formula that’s too often overlooked.

------------

What am I hoping for in the entries? A statement. That’s what the very best OOH does, doesn’t it? It says what we all wish we could. It makes us think (differently). It creates culture. Tech, robotics and light shows are terrific enablers – but only that. Bold, courageous, public statements transform brands. More of that, please.