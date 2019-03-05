Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Think! creates Jeff Bridges-style 'Road Whisperer' to reassure new drivers

VMLY&R uses the evocative phrase "sphincter like a limpet" in a government road safety ad.

The Road Whisperer: a 'Jeff Bridges-style' character
The Road Whisperer: a 'Jeff Bridges-style' character

Think!, the government’s road safety initiative, has invoked the spirit of Jeff Bridges’ "The Dude" character from The Big Lebowski, in a surreal and humorous new campaign. 

"The Road Whisperer", created by VMLY&R, portrays young and inexperienced drivers being visited by a phantasmic Jeff Bridges-style character with a Southern American drawl.

In a 30-second launch spot, released today, a nervous young driver sees The Road Whisperer in the back seat while he is tackling a country road. The driver is told to "ease up" on his speed because "country roads can be full of surprises".

The Road Whisperer is then seen carrying a ferret called Skippy who is, he says, "full of surprises too...  he's a practising midwife!" 

The Road Whisperer - Night Driving 16:9 from THINK! Road Safety on Vimeo.

In a separate spot about the perils of driving at night, The Road Whisperer recalls that he was so nervous he had "a sphincter like a limpet" when he started driving at night. 

To create the campaign, VMLY&R focused on situations where new drivers feel vulnerable or have the highest road casualties, including driving at night, on country roads and motorways. 

The brief was also to create a character that did not come across as a distinctly authoritarian figure that would not be received well by young men.

Recent research commissioned by Think! found that 17- to 30-year-old male drivers often feel vulnerable on the road but still feel the need to appear confident in front of other people.

Instead, The Road Whisperer is supposed to be a sage-like character who has seen it all on the roads and can impart his wisdom in a humorous and non-confrontational manner.

Think!, part of the Department of Transport, will run the ads this month across cinema, video-on-demand and social media. The tips include driving on country roads, on motorways, at night, in light rain, on roundabouts, the importance of checking your tyres, and looking out for vulnerable road users. 

The work was created by Sophie Taylor and George Robb at VMLY&R. The films were directed by Ali Ali through Sonny London, while Manning Gottlieb OMD handles media buying for the government. 

Mark Roalfe, chairman at VMLY&R and creative director on the campaign, said: "We are very proud to have created a campaign that breaks through the pressure of male bravado and gives the audience a new way to think and talk about driving.

"Part spirit guide and part mad uncle, our Road Whisperer character teaches new drivers the ways of the road."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA

Saatchi's Rose on the 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

March 01, 2019
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

February 28, 2019
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

February 28, 2019