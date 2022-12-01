They think it’s all ho-ho-ho-ver…

In a never-seen-before contest, the World Cup is taking on Christmas to see who will be crowned ad champion. And in keeping with English footballing tradition, this match will be decided on penalties. Your industry pundits are Ogilvy UK’s chief creative officer, Andre Laurentino, and Leo Burnett’s global chief creative officer, Chaka Sobhani.

by Andre Laurentino and Chaka Sobhani