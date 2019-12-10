Sara Spary
Thinkbox enlists tooth fairy to promote power of TV advertising

Spot is first work for TV trade body by Mother.


Mother has enlisted the help of the tooth fairy in its first spot for Thinkbox, which it won after a four-way pitch in July.

Directed by Benji Weinstein from Smuggler, the ad, which goes live on Thursday, tells the story of the tooth fairy, whose "collections and deliveries" business takes off after she advertises on TV.  

It is Thinkbox’s sixth TV campaign and aims to show how TV advertising can help engender trust and forge emotional connections with consumers.

The film ends with the line: "TV advertising. The results are legendary."

Mother took over the Thinkbox ad account from Red Brick Road, which had held the business for 12 years. Media planning and buying is by MediaCom.

Andrew MacGillivray, Thinkbox's marketing director, said: "Mother London have done a brilliant job bringing to life how TV advertising drives her business to dizzy new heights with a warmth and humour that we hope people everywhere will enjoy."

"We also hope that many businesses out there might recognise themselves and their potential in the tooth fairy’s story."

