Thinkbox kicks off TV Planning Awards 2022

Entries are open for the 15th year of the awards

Lindsey Clay: Thinkbox CEO will chair the judges
The TV Planning Awards 2022 are underway with a call for entries to be in by Friday 11 March. Run by Thinkbox and held in conjunction with Campaign, the contest celebrates the most creative and effective use of TV and recognises the people behind them. 

Two recent award innovations - the 'Young TV Planner of the Year' and 'TV Planning Agency of the Year' prizes - will remain for 2022.  

OMD UK was the inaugural 'TV Planning Agency of the Year' in 2021, and Becky France, its then associate director, connections planning - since promoted to business director, connections planning - was crowned 'Young TV Planner of the Year'.

In a slight change this year, a 'Best spot-led TV planning' category joins the line-up. This award will reward excellence in spot-led planning on linear TV and/or BVOD - using the very best of the advanced TV tools available to drive results, for example; or demonstrating exceptional use of insight, or innovating in a way that others can learn from.

As always, a Grand Prix will be chosen by the panel of judges to represent the best of the best. Wavemaker lifted that trophy last year for its "Voices" campaign for Nationwide, which also won the 'Best ongoing use of TV prize'. 

Thinkbox chief executive Lindsey Clay called on agencies and brands to put their best work forward.  “TV planners! The time has come once more to cast modesty aside, to leap upon the nearest ramparts and boast of your brilliance,” she urged. “These Awards are here to cast the spotlight of praise, adulation and hyperbole on how you have used TV’s superpowers to superb effect. Don’t be shy; shower us with your talent so that others may envy and learn.”

There are eight categories to enter this year:

• Best use of content
• Best use of sponsorship
• Best spot-led TV planning
• Best TV newcomer
• Best small budget use of TV
• Best ongoing use of TV
• Young TV Planner of the Year
• TV Planning Agency of the Year

The awards are free to enter and the closing date for entries is Friday 11 March 2021. Winners will be revealed in July.

Full details on the awards and how to enter can be found at www.tvplanningawards.co.uk.

