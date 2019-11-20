Thinkbox launches free 'media-mix calculator' for advertisers

Thinkbox has launched a free media-mix analysis tool for advertisers that claims to determine the "optimal" media mix specific to a brand’s category, budget and goals.

The commercial TV marketing body said the Demand Generator, available online, is based on the findings of a three-year study of £1.4bn of advertising media investment across 50 brands, conducted by Gain Theory, MediaCom and Wavemaker.

It is aimed at medium and large-scale advertisers that do not have their own econometric analysis and allows advertisers to calculate media mix based on category, budget and brand size.

The study, Thinkbox said, found that variability of returns differs significantly across different forms of advertising. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the organisation found that linear TV advertising and broadcaster video-on-demand were least risky, delivering +/- 20% of variance compared with the median return.

Online display, cinema, social media and print advertising all had a variability of +/- 60% compared with the median return.

TV also had the highest "multiplier effect" across all other channels, the research revealed, boosting the performance of other channels used in a campaign by up to 54%.

An analysis of media-driven sales within two weeks of a campaign launching found that generic search delivered an average of 29% of media-driven sales, while TV delivered 23% and print 10%.

"Often we do some research, release the findings and that’s that. So it’s wonderful to create something tangible and practical based on such robust insight," Matt Hill, Thinkbox research and planning director, said.