Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2018 shortlist revealed

No single agency dominates the shortlist for this year's Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, held in partnership with Campaign.

Thinkbox chair Tess Alps
MediaCom, winner of the 2017 Grand Prix for DFS, is nudging ahead of the pack with three nominations but four other agencies are just behind with two each. PHD is shortlisted for entries with both Quiet Storm and Drum; while OMD, Manning Gottlieb OMD and M/SIX each have two papers up for prizes.

The competition, that rewards and celebrates brilliant use of commercial TV, will be judged next week. Winners will be celebrated at an afternoon ceremony on 28 June and published alongside Campaign.

There are six categories of awards, with the potential for additional special awards decided by the judges, chaired by Thinkbox chair Tess Alps.

The shortlisted entries are:

Best use of "TV and"

• OMD for easyJet

• Manning Gottlieb OMD for Virgin Trains

• Bountiful Cow for Movember

Innovation

• Manning Gottlieb OMD for Specsavers

• MediaCom for Cancer Research UK

• Havas Group Media for Paypal

Best newcomer to TV

• PHD and Quiet Storm for Pukka Pies

 • MullenLowe Mediahub for Western Union

• All Response Media for Pharmacy 2U

Best ongoing use of TV

• Wavemaker for Nationwide

• OMD UK for McDonald’s

• The Specialist Works for Soak.com

Best use of sponsorship

• M/SIX for Just Eat

• Carat for Wickes

• MediaCom North for Tombola

• M/SIX for Tate & Lyle

Best use of content

• Manning Gottlieb OMD for Age UK

• PHD and Drum for Warner Bros

• the7stars for Suzuki

• MediaCom for F&F


The 2018 judges include:

Nick Ashworth, head of marketing at DFS; Claire Hilton, marketing director at Barclays; Sam Gaunt, head of media at Lidl; Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer at MediaCom; Andrew Stephens, founding partner at Goodstuff Communications; Rian Shah, managing director of Zenith UK Hub; Frances Ralston-Good, chief executive of Hearts & Science; Charlie Ebdy, chief strategy officer at Vizeum; Tom Roach, strategy director and partner at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London; Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon; Olivia Stubbings, strategy director at WCRS; Andrew Mallandaine, sales director at Turner Broadcasting System; Jason Spencer, business development director at ITV; Jennifer Carey, group media planning manager at Channel 4; Jeremy Lee, contributing editor at Campaign; Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive and founder of Creature of London; Lindsey Clay, Thinkbox chief executive; Tess Alps, Thinkbox chair and Zoe Harkness, head of industry programmes at Thinkbox.

