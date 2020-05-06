Thinkbox TV Planning Awards finalists revealed

MediaCom is just ahead of the pack in this year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards shortlist.

The UK’s biggest media agency and winner of the 2019 Grand Prix for Tesco’s "Food love stories" has three entries up for prizes.

But Manning Gottlieb OMD, the biggest winner over the awards’ 12-year history and holder of the 2018 Grand Prix, has two shortlisted entries. OMD UK, PHD Manchester and Republic of Media also have two nominations apiece.

Two of MediaCom’s entries are in the same category, but judges have the discretion to bestow special awards on particularly deserving work.

Meanwhile, MediaCom, MG OMD and OMD are represented in the inaugural Young TV Planner of the Year Award. This category also includes individuals shortlisted from the7stars, Wavemaker and Running Total. It is a new award for media agency planners aged under 30 and had several entries from 14 agencies.

Overall, 35 agencies entered the awards, which celebrate brilliant use of commercial TV and are run in partnership with Campaign, culminating in a record number of entries. A Grand Prix winner will be chosen from among the category winners.

There will also be a special prize awarded on judging day this year for "advanced TV planning", recognising advertisers’ use of technology. All shortlisted entries will be eligible.

The traditional TV Planning Awards ceremony is to be taken online this year, with winners announced in July.

"We’re all spending a lot more time with our mantlepieces these days, so now is the perfect opportunity to swap that scented candle for a beautiful TV Planning Award trophy," Lindsey Clay, Thinkbox's chief executive and chair of the judges, said.

"Every one of those on the shortlist deserves a trophy of some sort for the brilliant thinking that got them shortlisted in the first place – and the effort taken to enter during the current challenges.

"But there can only be one winner – well, one in each category, plus some special awards. Speaking of which, we’re incredibly proud to be launching the Young TV Planner of the Year award this year – it’s been amazing to see such talent on the way up.

"So, huge thanks in advance to the judges for an insightful, hotly contested, Zoom marathon and we look forward to unveiling the winners in a special ceremony held on the internet in July."

The shortlisted entries

Best Integrated Campaign

Manning Gottlieb OMD, Wavemaker and OmniGOV for Public Health England

Mediahub for NHS England

M/SIX and VCCP for Tango

OMD UK for McDonald's

Best Ongoing Use of TV

Havas Media for Domino's

OMD UK for EasyJet

Once Upon A Time Media for Greater Anglia

UM Manchester for Aldi

Best Small Budget Use of TV

December19 for allplants

Republic of Media for Scottish government

Total Media for La Famiglia Rana

Best TV Newcomer

Craft Media and Goodstuff Communications for BrewDog

PHD Manchester and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for The Stroke Association

PitPat and UKTV Ventures for PitPat

Best Use of Content

Manning Gottlieb OMD for John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners

MediaCom UK for Lloyds Bank

MediaCom UK for Tesco

PHD Manchester and Drum for Timberland

Best Use of Sponsorship

MediaCom UK for Hillarys

Republic of Media for Whyte & Mackay – Shackleton Whisky

The7stars for Foxy Bingo

Young TV Planner of the Year