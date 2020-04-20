Thinkbox TV Planning Awards judges revealed

Marketers from Tesco, Coca-Cola and Camelot are among judges of the 2020 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in association with Campaign.

Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning at Tesco, Emma Holmes, consumer connections director at Coca-Cola, and Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Camelot, are part of the judging panel for this year’s awards, which have attracted a record number of entries.

They will join the other judges: Tess Alps, chair, Thinkbox; Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer, Channel 4; Josh Bullmore, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett London; Bobi Carley, head of media, ISBA; Gurjit Degun, news editor, Campaign; Zoe Harkness, head of planning, Thinkbox; Loz Horner, strategist, Lucky Generals; Jon Kershaw, managing director, PHD Manchester; Matthew Landeman, managing director, Carat; Rhiannon Murphy, head of TV, the7stars; Sannah Rogers, managing director, Zenith; Jen Smith, co-founder, Craft Media; Fleur Stoppani, chief client officer, Mindshare; Kate Waters, director of client strategy and planning, ITV; and Dylan Williams, chief strategy officer, Droga5 London.

Lindsey Clay, the Thinkbox chief executive, will chair the judging process.

A total of 35 agencies have contributed to this year’s record number of entries, despite the current, challenging climate.

A new category for 2020, Young TV Planner of the Year, has had multiple entries from 14 agencies. This was open to media agency planners, 30 years old or under, who can demonstrate a proven track record of making an impact for their agency and clients through exceptional media planning with TV at its heart.

The seven TV Planning Awards categories this year are:

Best Use of Content

Best Use of Sponsorship

Best Integrated Campaign

Best Ongoing Use of TV

Best TV Newcomer

Best Small Budget Use of TV

Young TV Planner of the Year

An additional, special prize will be awarded this year for "advanced TV planning", recognising the expanding opportunities for TV advertisers opened by advances in technology. All shortlisted entries will be eligible for this prize.

Judges will also select a Grand Prix from the category winners and shortlisted entries, and may also give other special awards for particularly deserving papers.

The traditional afternoon awards ceremony will be taken online, with winners announced in July.

Tesco's evolving "Food love stories" campaign via MediaCom UK lifted the Grand Prix in the 2019 awards, as well as the Best Ongoing Use of TV award.

For full details of the TV Planning Awards, go to www.tvplanningawards.co.uk.