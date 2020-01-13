Thinkbox TV Planning Awards open for entries

The 2020 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards are open for entries today.

New for this year, the awards include a Young TV Planner of the Year prize. This is open to media agency planners 30 years old or under, who can demonstrate a proven track record of making an impact for their agency and clients through exceptional media planning with TV at its heart.

The awards, held in conjunction with Campaign, are free to enter and the closing date for entries is Friday 13 March. They celebrate creative and effective uses of TV and recognise the people behind them.

In May, shortlisted candidates will be invited to the judging day, where they will get the chance to meet and present in front of a prominent panel of senior clients and agency leaders.

The seven categories are:

Best Use of Content

Best Use of Sponsorship

Best Integrated Campaign

Best Ongoing Use of TV

Best TV Newcomer

Best Small Budget Use of TV

Young TV Planner of the Year

The judges will also award a special prize this year for "advanced TV planning", recognising the expanding opportunities for TV advertisers opened by advances in technology. All shortlisted entries will be eligible for this prize.

"We saw a record-breaking number of entries to these awards last year, as well as an unbelievably high standard of ingenuity from you peerless planners," Lindsey Clay, Thinkbox chief executive and chair of judges, said.

"It’s a tough act to follow, but follow it you must, for I know there is plenty more TV planning gold out there that deserves to be celebrated. As advanced TV comes of age, advanced TV planners should clear space on their mantlepieces for their just rewards."

Full details on the awards and how to enter can be found at www.tvplanningawards.co.uk.