Suzanne Bidlake
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards open for entries

Young TV planners will be recognised in awards for first time.

Clay: chair of judges
Clay: chair of judges

The 2020 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards are open for entries today.

New for this year, the awards include a Young TV Planner of the Year prize. This is open to media agency planners 30 years old or under, who can demonstrate a proven track record of making an impact for their agency and clients through exceptional media planning with TV at its heart.  

The awards, held in conjunction with Campaign, are free to enter and the closing date for entries is Friday 13 March. They celebrate creative and effective uses of TV and recognise the people behind them.

In May, shortlisted candidates will be invited to the judging day, where they will get the chance to meet and present in front of a prominent panel of senior clients and agency leaders. 

The seven categories are:

  • Best Use of Content
  • Best Use of Sponsorship
  • Best Integrated Campaign
  • Best Ongoing Use of TV
  • Best TV Newcomer
  • Best Small Budget Use of TV
  • Young TV Planner of the Year

The judges will also award a special prize this year for "advanced TV planning", recognising the expanding opportunities for TV advertisers opened by advances in technology. All shortlisted entries will be eligible for this prize.

"We saw a record-breaking number of entries to these awards last year, as well as an unbelievably high standard of ingenuity from you peerless planners," Lindsey Clay, Thinkbox chief executive and chair of judges, said.

"It’s a tough act to follow, but follow it you must, for I know there is plenty more TV planning gold out there that deserves to be celebrated. As advanced TV comes of age, advanced TV planners should clear space on their mantlepieces for their just rewards."

Full details on the awards and how to enter can be found at www.tvplanningawards.co.uk.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

January 08, 2020
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

January 08, 2020