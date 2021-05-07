Thinkbox TV Planning Awards shortlist revealed

MediaCom UK is the frontrunner among finalists in this year’s Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, run in conjunction with Campaign.

Judges, including marketers from NHS England, TUI and Lloyds Banking Group, will decide on the winners from seven categories, including Young TV Planner of the Year, introduced in 2020. A new TV Planning Agency of the Year award will be voted by Thinkbox and the broadcasters. Results will be announced in July.

MediaCom leads with four shortlisted entries, trailing MG OMD and OMD with two entries apiece. The UK’s biggest media agency was ahead at this point last year also but, on the day of the awards, it was Mediahub that lifted the 2020 Grand Prix trophy, for its work for NHS England.

This year, as always, the Grand Prix will be chosen by the judges to represent the best of the best.

All shortlisted entries will also be considered for two special awards this year.

The Advanced TV Planning award will evaluate how entries have taken full advantage of the new opportunities opened by technology, such as cross-broadcaster audience mapping, customer data-matching, and expanding addressable capabilities.

The Best Use of TV in a Crisis will recognise the particular challenges faced by planners, agencies and brands in the past 12 months, and reward those that have adapted with excellence in unparalleled times.

The shortlisted entries

Best Integrated Campaign

MediaCom UK for Direct Line

MediaCom UK for Tesco

Republic of Media, Propaganda and Souter PR for Roberts Bakery

The7stars for On the Beach

Best Ongoing Use of TV

MediaCom UK for Lloyds Bank

OMD for NFU Mutual

Wavemaker UK for Nationwide

Best Small Budget Use of TV

December19 and Weave for People’s Energy

LOVE or FEAR and Running Total Media for Elder

MG OMD for NHS Blood and Transplant (HM Gov)

The Barber Shop, Blonde and SixteenByNine for Parkinson’s UK

Best TV Newcomer

Havas UK for Royal Mail

PINTARGET & ISOBEL for Jet UK

Republic of Media for Jura Whisky – Whyte & Mackay

UM Birmingham for Dexcom G6

Best Use of Content

MediaCom UK for Tesco

MG OMD for Age UK

PHD for the British Heart Foundation

Wavemaker UK for Paramount/Sonic the Hedgehog

Best Use of Sponsorship

OMD for PepsiCo/Walkers

Total Media for Freshpet

UM Manchester for Aldi

Young TV Planner of the Year

Becky France, OMD UK

Chris Lucas, Mostly Media

Jasmin Weston-Smith, Mindshare

Sean Taylor, Essence

TV Planning Agency of the Year

MG OMD

OMD

Republic of Media

The Specialist Works

Wavemaker UK

Phil Bastable, head of marketing at NHS England, Toby Horry, group brand and content director at TUI and Richard Warren, marketing communications director at Lloyds Banking Group, will be part of an 18-strong judging panel.

The other judges are: Clare Chapman, EVP head of media, EMEA, Essence; Lindsey Clay, CEO & chair of judges, Thinkbox; Sophie Devonshire, CEO, The Marketing Society; Ewan Douglas, head of agency & client sales, Channel 4; Laura Fenton, CEO, OMD; Colin Gillespie, chief strategy officer, All Response Media; Zoe Harkness, head of training, Thinkbox; Paul Hutchison, CEO, Wavemaker UK; Sarah Jones, director of planning, Sky Media; Charlotte Knope, associate director (broadcast), Running Total; Stephanie Marks, managing director, Havas Media UK; Andrew Perkins, group head of planning, VCCP; Rupen Shah, head of client services, Thinkbox; Jen Smith, co-founder, Craft Media and Nadine Young, CEO, Starcom.

