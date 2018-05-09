Thinkboxes shortlist forces The Red Brick Road's Matt Davis to reappraise

A view from Academy Member..

Matt Davis, executive creative director, The Red Brick Road

Here we see two contemporary concerns tackled head on: gender within the armed forces and climate change.

And neither Royal Navy or OVO disappoint.

The right side of dramatic, black belt production skills, and pulsating music tracks mean each succeeds in packing the appropriate punch: landing the message and moving me in the way only a TV ad can.

As with the most potent of campaigns, both boast a line that’s in it for the long term, carrying the big idea by the scruff of its neck.

Louise is a woman who ‘knows her place’. At sea, challenged, empowered, at battle, belonging. Killer articulation, dynamically and breathlessly demonstrated through the story and its execution.

"Renewable is unstoppable" allows the OVO film its stinging, revolutionary spirit. The distortions, the sound bombardment and sweeping vista. The end of the world feel, post to-die-for and utterly unexpected track.

Reframing narratives forcing reappraisals. What else could we ask for?

The Thinkboxes shortlist - Mar/April 2018

1. Guinness "Goodluck"

This latest execution in the "Made of More" campaign brings us the triumph-over-tragedy tale of Goodluck Obiyese – a Nigerian amputee who shows us why, in his own words, "losing a leg is not a loss… it’s an advantage". Through sheer drive and determination, Goodluck has built a life for himself in Lagos, found love, made a circle of close friends… and is even the captain of an amputee football team. The conclusion? "You have to be strong. You have to overcome many challenges....I am made of black."

Creative agency: AMV BBDO Creative team: Alex Grieve, Adrian Rossi, Andy Clough, Richard McGrann Client: Graham Villiers-Tuthill Production company: Stink Director: Wilkins & Maguire

2. Ikea "Ghosts"

How do you get people to be more daring with textiles? With the help of some ghosts, of course. According to cartoon convention, most spooks come draped in ghoulish white. Not the IKEA gang – they’re resplendent in colourful fabrics from the Ikea range. Here we see them gatecrashing a lifeless party hosted by dull whites – and they proceed to liven things up with bangin’ tunes and outrageous dancing. And naturally enough, when the party’s over, they leave the house cheerfully transformed.

Creative agency: Mother Creative team: Mother Client: Kemi Anthony Production company: Blink Director: Dougal Wilson

3. Jaguar Land Rover "Cake Stall"

It's St Swithin’s Day, complete with the inevitable thunderstorms. So Sharon Horgan, helping out at a village fete, decides to do things her own way – she runs a cake stall from her Jaguar F-PACE, only rolling down her window briefly to make each sale. Customers can only look in enviously at her, snug in her warm car. The aim was to extend Jaguar’s appeal to a younger audience, bringing irreverence and playfulness to its "Show Your Edge" brand philosophy.

Creative agency: The Outfit Creative team: Gemma Crawley, Maggie Kelly Client: Rhidian Taylor Production company: The Outfit Director: Will Clark

4. OVO Energy "It’s time to power your life differently"

This challenging spot takes us to a nightmarish landscape cluttered with thousands of domestic appliances - washing machines, microwaves, fan, TVs - all plugged in and running full blast. Provocatively, the TVs are running clips of interviews with climate-change sceptics. As we continue to swoop over this unsettling scene, the sountrack segues into the highly-charged "I’m mad as hell" speech from the 1976 film, Network. However, an antidote to the nightmare now hoves into view – a massive wind turbine, its blades turning majestically.

Creative agency: Uncommon Creative Studio Creative team: Uncommon Creative Studio Client: Laura Mason Production company: Biscuit Filmworks Director: Andreas Nilsson

5. The Royal Navy "Louise's Story"

The brief here to was extend the "Made In The Royal Navy" campaign and encourage more women to consider a career on the ocean wave. Thus it focuses on the service’s traditional strengths in recognising hard work, making it possible to rise through the ranks regardless of background… or, indeed, gender. Louise’s story highlights her resourcefulness and determination – and shows her being rewarded with a stimulating work environment, the respect of her colleagues and opportunities to see the world.

Creative agency: WCRS Creative team: Billy Faithfull, Orlando Warner, Ben Brazier, Johnny Ruthven Client: Paul Colley Production company: Trailer Park Director: Greg Hackett

