'This girl can' pursues partnerships strategy with agency appointments

Sport England has announced the results of two competitive pitch processes – FCB Inferno has been reappointed as its creative agency of record and 23red has become its partnerships agency.

The appointments will support Sport England as it evolves its "This girl can" brand over the next two to three years, from an advertising-led campaign supported by paid media to a partnership-led movement.

Kate Dale, campaign lead at Sport England, explained to Campaign that this next phase of the campaign will be a demanding undertaking.

"We wanted to make sure we could work with an agency who could make that switch and move from an advertising-led model and classic advertising approach. We wanted to work with someone who understood what 'This girl can' is about, why it's so powerful, how it connects with women and to think about that in a different way.

"FCB Inferno really demonstrated that in their pitch. Given how long they have worked on the campaign, you'd think they would have mined all their insights and they would have nothing new to think or say about it but they really identified enjoyment as being an area to really focus on.

"We will still continue to focus on tackling the fear of judgment and the idea that women don't belong in sport, or women should be doing other things. That will still be part and parcel of it. But we want to switch and focus on doing sport because it's fun."

FCB Inferno will lead the creative strategy for Sport England, which will include "This girl can" and "Join the movement" brands. FCB Inferno has worked on "This girl can" with Sport England since it created the concept in 2015 and is expected to deliver new work later in 2022.

23red will bring its partnerships expertise to "This girl can" to help Sport England shift focus from paid to earned media by creating a portfolio of commercial and non-commercial partnerships.

The partnership model presents opportunities for brands to get involved in helping Sport England to engage more women in exercise. Sport England decided to adapt to this model in order to increase the brand's reach, which it reckons has the potential to engage with more women. With women on a lower income or from culturally diverse communities more likely to be inactive, it will be important for "This girl can" to form partnerships with brands that have visibility among these groups. Dale also expressed that, as a public sector organisation, it wanted to reduce its reliance on National Lottery money and partnerships.

Previous examples of brand partnerships include working with Disney in 2019 on a series of family-friendly workout films, which showed routines choreographed to Disney music. "This girl can" also worked with Unilever in 2020 to produce a branded can of Sure and an ad that featured the deodorant alongside women getting active.

Sharon Jiggins, chief marketing officer of FCB Inferno, said: "It has always been a huge privilege to work on 'This girl can' and we have never underestimated the profound impact it has had not only on encouraging women to exercise but also on how women are portrayed in advertising.

"Our key insight was that the fear of judgment holds women back but there are also many structural, economic and societal barriers in place that are beyond our women's control. And this is why bringing a variety of partners in from both the public and commercial sector is such an exciting development for the brand in its desire to ensure that every woman feels that she belongs in the world of exercise."