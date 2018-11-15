Orianna Rosa Royle
'This looks familiar to our Gumtree ad': Fold7 teases John Lewis with Christmas mash-up

Agency finds similarities between its 2016 Gumtree ad and John Lewis' Christmas campaign.

Fold7 has teased John Lewis and its agency Adam & Eve/DDB after claiming similarities between their Christmas ad starring Elton John and a spot it made for Gumtree two years ago.

Gumtree's 2016 "Opportunity starts on Gumtree" ad shows a man looking at a piano on the brand's app while revealing how the purchase could lead his daughter to a musical career.

The agency claims it is similar to the John Lewis spot, the 10th Christmas offering created by Adam & Eve/DDB, in which viewers watch Elton John’s life backwards until the moment he received the piano that changed his life.

To highlight the resemblance, Fold7 has created a mash-up of the two films:

Gumtree even tweeted about the similarities just a day after the John Lewis spot was launched.

Ryan Newey, founder and chief creative officer, at Fold7, said: "We hope you don’t mind, we hope you don’t mind, that we put down in words, how wonderful it is, that you were inspired by our work.

"Hopefully, this mash-up strikes a chord with John Lewis and Gumtree customers alike."

Campaign has approached Adam & Eve/DDB for a comment.

