More Th>n appoints Wieden & Kennedy London as lead creative agency

Account won from VCCP after three-way pitch.

More Th>n: VCCP previously handled account
More Th>n has appointed Wieden & Kennedy London as its lead creative agency after a competitive pitch against incumbent VCCP and Wonderhood Studios, managed by Ingenuity London.

The brand, which is owned by RSA Group, called the review in the summer. Wieden & Kennedy will start work immediately on the account.

Launched in 2001, More Th>n sells car, home, life and business insurance. 

Helen Andrews, managing director of Wieden & Kennedy London, said: "We've had a great few months working with everyone at More Th>n and we're absolutely delighted that’s resulted in a longer-term relationship and the opportunity to do some fantastic work together."

Last year, VCCP created a set of idents for More Th>n for its ITV Showcase Drama sponsorship. This followed a campaign in 2017 featuring a "cool and calm" fictional character called Mordenn Surenns.

