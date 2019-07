More Th>n, the insurance brand owned by RSA Group, is reviewing its advertising account.

VCCP currently works on the business and will be defending the account in a pitch being run by Ingenuity London.

Last year, VCCP created a set of idents for More Th>n for its ITV Showcase Drama sponsorship.

This followed a campaign in 2017 featuring a "cool and calm" fictional character called Mordenn Surenns.

More Th>n launched in 2001. RSA also owns brands such as Aviva, Royal London and Legal & General.