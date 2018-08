The intimate play, written by playwright and screenwriter Bola Agbaje, has cast in the front seats of the car and the audience in the back.

Papa Don’t Preach is a 20-min show that takes place in a parked car on Drury Lane, London, and is a story about a father and daughter discussing the their thoughts and feelings of the latter flying the nest.

The activation runs on 23 and 24 August. Cow PR is delivering the experience.