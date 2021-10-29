Thomas Cook appoints McCann Birmingham to put travel brand ‘back on the map’

Thomas Cook has appointed McCann Birmingham as its creative agency, as the former bricks-and-mortar travel agency group repositions as a digital-only brand.

The creative shop is developing the first campaign for the relaunched business. Its appointment follows a review that kicked off earlier this year, a process managed by David Child, head of brand and PR at Thomas Cook, and Ryan Cotton, head of marketing.

Child said at the time: "The Thomas Cook story in terms of its collapse is fairly well known. When it comes to the return, some people are aware but we have not really launched at scale.

"We are desperate to do that when the time is right – there's no point if no-one can go on holiday. There's a big opportunity for us as a new business to showcase what it is that we have now."

Thomas Cook the brand rose from the ashes after its collapse in 2019, which cost thousands of jobs. The following year, the brand's owner, Chinese multinational firm Fosun, announced the brand's revival.

Commenting on McCann Birmingham's appointment, Cotton said: "Having launched our business at a time of heightened travel restrictions, we are now preparing for our first brand campaign that will help us to put the new Thomas Cook on the map.

"McCann Birmingham impressed us with their strategic thinking, creativity with impact and their understanding of the challenges faced by the travel industry right now."

Adam Bodfish, McCann Birmingham's executive creative director, added: "Working with a much-loved brand such as Thomas Cook presents a wonderful opportunity to put Thomas Cook back into the hearts and minds of the British public, so this is a dream win for McCann Birmingham."

Rob Mustoe, the agency's managing director, added that he was thrilled to be working with the "original name in travel".