Thomas Dakin to create immersive gin distillery experience

Dakin's 'gin house' will be designed by Love and hopes to attract 70,000 visitors in first year.

Thomas Dakin: Love will design the space

Manchester-based design agency Love has won a three-way pitch to design a distillery experience for Quintessential Brands' Thomas Dakin gin.

The working gin distillery and events space will be located in the heart of Manchester, between Deansgate and Albert Square.

Inside the "gin house" will be three craft copper pot stills positioned prominently behind the venue's glass frontage.

The distillery will contain a number of experiential aspects, including a gin bar, an Instagram-enabled space for hospitality events and various entertainment elements.

It is hoped that the space will become one of Manchester's top tourist attractions, with a forecast of 70,000 visitors in its first year of opening. The venue will create 50 jobs and the distillery itself will be able to produce more than one million bottles of gin every year.

The building is under construction, with the aim to open to the public in the autumn.

Love's previous projects include the design of Johnnie Walker "houses" in Asia and the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

Trevor Cairns, chief executive of Love, said: "Thomas Dakin has a rich heritage in innovation, but an even more exciting story in its craftsmanship and ambition to become the most desired distillery in the world, which is a great brief to be a part of. Having designed brand experiences all over the world, it’s particularly special to be creating one in our home town, Manchester."

David Hume, director of artisan brands at Quintessential Brands, added: "Love have really inspired us with their innovative response to our brief to build an exciting gin distillery experience in the heart of Manchester."

