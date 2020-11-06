Three acknowledges the hard work of our phones during 2020

Three is offering a unique view of 2020 through the lens of a mobile phone in its Christmas campaign created by Wonderhood Studios.

It is the agency’s first work for Three since winning the business earlier this year, in a pitch against Mother and Uncommon Creative Studio.

The campaign acknowledges that “your phone’s seen a lot this year” and will run across TV, radio and digital. It aims to drive sales of the devices during the Christmas period.

The film is shot as if through the eyes of a phone, and shows a woman in a series of familiar situations in 2020 – from video calls and working from home to virtual quizzes. In the end, she drops her phone and has to get a new one.

The soundtrack is a choir singing about the unrelenting hard work of a phone.

Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director at Three, said: “2020 has proved just how vital our phones have been – they have stuck with us throughout, and helped us stay connected to the people and things we love. Our new ad takes a light-hearted look at the journey our phones have been on this year, as we wanted to recognise the crucial role they have played.

“And because we know it’s so important to make the right choice when seeking a shiny, new phone, we have a dedicated team available online for a one-on-one virtual personal shopper experience and to give expert advice throughout the Christmas period.”

The work was created by Jack Croft and Stacey Bird and directed by Simon Ratigan through HLA.

Alex Best, founder and chief operating officer of Wonderhood, added: “This campaign marks the start of an exciting new direction for Three and a step towards the network coming of age. We want to put how everyone uses their phones every day front and centre, and celebrate these seemingly small connections in epic ways.”