Three aims for a new beginning with campaign promoting improved coverage

Three is talking up its improved network coverage in a new campaign and brand platform that launches today (2 July).

Created by Wonderhood Studios, “Life needs a big network” includes a 60-second TV ad that whisks viewers around an expansive beach scene, zooming in on various moments of joy, from a boy dribbling melting ice cream down his hand, to two old ladies roaring with laughter at a comically distorted picture of one of them, “Beryl”, on her phone.

The campaign was created by Jack Croft, Stacey Bird, Ads Dechaud and Phil Le Brun, with the film directed by Gary Freedman through Independent Films.

With media handled by Zenith, it debuts this evening with spots during the Uefa Euro 2020 quarter final match between Spain and Switzerland, and will be supported by out of home, social and in-store communication, featuring photography by Laura McCluskey depicting unguarded moments seen through the “eyes” of a phone. The out of home work will run from Monday 5 July across major sites, including London’s Cromination and Birmingham Moor Street and Manchester Piccadilly stations.

The voiceover ends with the words: “Even laughing with a mate needs 99% UK coverage. Three: life needs a big network.” It aims to move the positioning of the brand on from that of a challenger that offers lower prices than its main competition – EE, O2 and Vodafone – but which has often drawn criticism for its coverage.

Three said that as well as the topline figure of 99% coverage, it was also currently dedicating more spectrum to 5G than other mobile operators.

Alongside the ad campaign, the brand has introduced a new colour scheme, which it describes as “warmer”, developed jointly by Wonderhood with Three’s global design agency, Wham.

“At Three, we invest more than £2m in our technology every day, enabling us to support our 9.3 million customers day in, day out,” Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director of Three UK, said.

“We know that network performance is the most important thing for our customers and this will be reflected much more prominently in our marketing as we show how we can enhance their lives by connecting them for the moments that really matter. Our new brand platform embodies the strength of our network and how we can provide better connectivity every day for every customer.”

Aidan McClure, founder and chief creative officer at Wonderhood Studios, added: “It’s been great to work with Three on everything from the evolved brand positioning, the visual identity, through to the new brand campaign. It’s the little ways people use the network every day that is the most powerful thing of all. The campaign captures life with all its quirks and idiosyncrasies, while the new look will help Three to feel vibrant and more distinctive.”

Wonderhood was appointed by Three last July, replacing Wieden & Kennedy London, which had held the account for 10 years.

Wonderhood’s previous work for Three has included festive campaign "Your phone's seen a lot this year", a partnership with Samaritans called "#BetterPhoneFriend", and idents for Three’s sponsorship of Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox – the latter a joint initiative with Chelsea FC.