Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Three awards media account to Zenith

Incumbent Mindshare has worked on business since 2006.

Three: works with W&K, Gravity Road and MRM McCann
Three: works with W&K, Gravity Road and MRM McCann

Three UK has picked Zenith to work on its media planning and buying, ending its 13-year relationship with Mindshare.

The mobile network called a statutory review earlier this year, around the same time that it appointed MRM McCann as its customer experience agency.

Zenith will begin working on the business in the first quarter of 2020. Three also works with Wieden & Kennedy London on above-the-line advertising and Gravity Road on social media.

Shadi Halliwell, chief marketing officer at Three, said: "The way people consume media is changing and our brand continues to evolve and grow. Our aim was to find an agency partner who truly understands how customers engage with media. Zenith demonstrated a solid understanding of our needs through an innovative and disruptive approach.

"2020 presents a huge opportunity for us to pave the way with our superior 5G offering within the connectivity market. Like all our agency partners, they will become an extension of the Three marketing team, joining us as we move into a leadership position through our 5G offering."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Campaign manager

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #60 Jason Stone

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago
Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Dear local market managers, don't break my brand

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago
MEDIA
Lotto wins the jackpot in TV creativity award

Lotto wins the jackpot in TV creativity award

Promoted

September 26, 2019