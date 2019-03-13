Daniel Mackenzie
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Three Brexit bus warns of potential roaming fees

Mobile network provider claims its customers will not be out of pocket if roaming charge laws change.

Three Brexit bus warns of potential roaming fees

In a satirical take on the Brexit negotations, Three has sent a branded bus around London to explain the savings that its customers could make on roaming charges.

The stunt reveals that Three customers could save £187m. The company has based this figure on the number of its customers who travelled in the EU in 2018 and on the services they used.

The work, which has been created by agency PrettyGreen, aims to show that Three will continue to offer roaming benefits. With roaming charges regulated by the EU, Brexit could mean substantial charges are levied on Brits travelling within Europe.

Dave Dyson, chief executive of Three, said: "We’re committed to eradicating excessive roaming charges and will retain this great customer benefit regardless of Brexit negotiations, allowing our customers to continue using their usual allowances when they travel within the EU."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now