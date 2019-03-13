Three Brexit bus warns of potential roaming fees

In a satirical take on the Brexit negotations, Three has sent a branded bus around London to explain the savings that its customers could make on roaming charges.

The stunt reveals that Three customers could save £187m. The company has based this figure on the number of its customers who travelled in the EU in 2018 and on the services they used.

The work, which has been created by agency PrettyGreen, aims to show that Three will continue to offer roaming benefits. With roaming charges regulated by the EU, Brexit could mean substantial charges are levied on Brits travelling within Europe.

Dave Dyson, chief executive of Three, said: "We’re committed to eradicating excessive roaming charges and will retain this great customer benefit regardless of Brexit negotiations, allowing our customers to continue using their usual allowances when they travel within the EU."