Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Three creates brunch for guests to pet pugs and take selfies with giant rainbow poo

Three, the mobile network, is hosting a brunch where visitors can also pet a pug and take a selfie with a giant rainbow poo.

Three creates brunch for guests to pet pugs and take selfies with giant rainbow poo

The activation is part of the brand’s announcement that Snapchat is now part of its Go Binge service, the unlimited streaming plan.

The "All you can pug" brunch will take place simultaneously in London and Liverpool on 12 May.

There will be a bottomless brunch menu, and guests will be able to dress up their dogs as Puggerfly, Three’s new mascot.

The experience last 75 minutes and costs £5. This includes one main breakfast dish, bottomless pastries, prosecco and coffee or tea, as well as dishes for dogs. All proceeds will be donated to the Pug Dog Welfare Association.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now