Three creates in-store future of living experience to launch 5G

Three has launched its 5G home broadband with an augmented reality experience so it can show people the possibilities of the technology.

The "Living room of the future" activation in its flagship store on Oxford Street, powered by 5G, aims to showcase how the technology will "revolutionise" how we live.

Sarah Kilmartin, marketing experience director at Three, said: "It is really difficult to communicate something that you can’t touch, you can’t feel and you can’t see. So that’s a real challenge but we feel that we’ve been able to bring that to life.

"The fact is the network is invisible so you have to find ways to bring the wibbly wobbly air alive for people. The best way to be able to do that is actually give people an experience that they can touch and feel and see and talk about with their friends."

The experience uses Magic Leap’s mixed reality technology in a room created in collaboration with designer Henry Holland. The visual and audio experience features meditation, gaming and shopping, in a way that Three believes consumers will complete these tasks in the future.

The experience is currently in one store but Three has plans to take it to Manchester and Birmingham in the future.

The space feature elements from Holland’s upcoming spring/summer 2020 collection, which will debut at London Fashion Week in September 2019. The partnership is an acknowledgement of the importance of technology in the retail sector.

Holland said: "As a designer I’m also a retailer. We have an online store so our customer journey and journey to market are so intertwined with technology. With any advances in technology, it's important to be at the forefront, to have the knowledge and look at the way we can incorporate that into our customer journey."

The experience was delivered by All Seeing Eye and Connie Harrison.