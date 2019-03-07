Daniel Mackenzie
Added
How long?
1 minute

Three creates temporary tattoo pop-up for 'commitment-cautious'

Activation will feature Jay Hudson from Channel 4 show Tattoo Fixers.

Three is giving out temporary tattoos to mark the launch of its pay-as-you-go loyalty programme, which allows customers to earn points every time they top-up.

The initiative is geared towards those wishing to have more freedom with their mobile phone plans. The points people accumulate will give them access to a higher tier of rewards, including free digital subscriptions or vouchers and discounts to phones, headphones and other tech.

The pop-up stall will appear in the flagship store on Oxford Street from 16 March aimed at people whom Three describes as "commitment-cautious" – those not ready for a permanent tattoo. Channel 4’s Tattoo Fixers' Jay Hudson is also set to appear.

The activation has been created by XYZ and is being delivered by W Communications.

