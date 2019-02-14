Three delivers 5G mixed-reality catwalk at London Fashion Week

Three will debut the world’s first 5G mixed-reality catwalk for the Central Saint Martins MA fashion show at this season’s London Fashion Week.

The show, starring model Lennon Gallagher, has been created in collaboration with immersive content studio Rewind and will feature MagicLeap mixed-reality technology and Three’s 5G network to bring the collection to life on the catwalk.

Created by designer Gerrit Jacob, the collection is based on 1980s gaming arcades and classic fairgrounds, and these themes will be featured as part of the 5G installation.

The launch is part of Three’s long-term collaboration with Central Saint Martins that includes the creation of a bespoke design-focused 5G laboratory to encourage students to create 5G-enabled concepts and explore opportunities of the retail experience of the future.

Shadi Halliwell, chief marketing officer at Three, said: "Today, we are turning up the volume on 5G and bringing it to life for the first time in the UK, right here in the heart of the fashion world. By giving students access to the next generation of mobile technology, they will be able to push the boundaries of learning, innovation and sustainability to create in a way that’s never been possible. This is the first glimpse of the future."

A version of the mixed-reality catwalk will also be available in Three’s London Oxford Street flagship store, the only 5G-enabled shop in the UK, from March.

