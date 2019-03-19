Three hunts for first CRM agency

Three has issued a brief for a CRM agency – the first time it has sought a partner to handle customer engagement.

The mobile network has brought in AAR to handle the process.

The winning agency will work alongside Wieden & Kennedy London, which has held Three’s advertising business since 2011, and Gravity Road, which has handled social media since 2015.

W&K created last year’s "Phones are good" campaign, the main spot of which was named the fourth best film ad of 2018 by Campaign.

Last week, Three partnered LadBible, its in-house creative agency Joyride and media agency Mindshare to launch Relaxing Stuff, a brand-supported channel across Facebook and Instagram, as well as a dedicated site.

Three hired Shadi Halliwell in 2017 as chief marketing officer. She was joined last year by Katrina Ward-Smith as director of brand and marketing communications. Both women previously spent significant parts of their careers at rival Telefónica, owner of O2.