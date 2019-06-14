Three Mobile appoints MRM McCann London to customer experience account

Three Mobile has picked MRM McCann London as its lead customer experience agency in the UK.

The move follows a competitive pitch process run by AAR. The agency will work alongside Three’s above-the-line agency Wieden & Kennedy London and its social media lead Gravity Road.

MRM McCann London has been asked to work on Three’s "Phones are good" campaign, as well as supporting its 5G launch due later this year.

Three works with Mindshare for its media planning and buying account.

Rebecca Griffith, director of marketing experience at Three, said: "We want to build on the Phones Are Good platform across all of our channels, particularly where our customers come closest to our brand.

"The appointment of an agency such as MRM McCann was crucial in that mission – they bring a blend of tech, data and creative excellence to the table."

Earlier this year MRM McCann London poached TMW Unlimited chief executive Chris Pearce into the same role. He is set to join the agency in September.

Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer at MRM McCann London, added about the win: "Wow. What an amazing brand to work with, a fantastic marketing team and some stellar agency partners. We’re chuffed to bits and can’t wait to roll our sleeves up and get started."