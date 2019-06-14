Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Three Mobile appoints MRM McCann London to customer experience account

Agency will work alongside Wieden & Kennedy London, Gravity Road and Mindshare.

Three: it also works with Gravity Road
Three: it also works with Gravity Road

Three Mobile has picked MRM McCann London as its lead customer experience agency in the UK.

The move follows a competitive pitch process run by AAR. The agency will work alongside Three’s above-the-line agency Wieden & Kennedy London and its social media lead Gravity Road.

MRM McCann London has been asked to work on Three’s "Phones are good" campaign, as well as supporting its 5G launch due later this year.

Three works with Mindshare for its media planning and buying account.

Rebecca Griffith, director of marketing experience at Three, said: "We want to build on the Phones Are Good platform across all of our channels, particularly where our customers come closest to our brand.

"The appointment of an agency such as MRM McCann was crucial in that mission – they bring a blend of tech, data and creative excellence to the table."

Earlier this year MRM McCann London poached TMW Unlimited chief executive Chris Pearce into the same role. He is set to join the agency in September.

Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer at MRM McCann London, added about the win: "Wow. What an amazing brand to work with, a fantastic marketing team and some stellar agency partners. We’re chuffed to bits and can’t wait to roll our sleeves up and get started."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The power of positivity

The power of positivity

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
How to make a great impact on the big screen

How to make a great impact on the big screen

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
MEDIA
YouTube Works 2019: Best use of YouTube for performance marketing

YouTube Works 2019: Best use of YouTube for performance marketing

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
How to keep the harmony in business

How to keep the harmony in business

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago