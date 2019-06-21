Kim Benjamin
Three puts media account up for review

Mindshare has held business since 2006.

Three: Wieden & Kennedy created "Phones are good" campaign
Three has called a statutory review of its media planning and buying account, currently held by Mindshare.

A spokesperson for the mobile network said: "Mindshare has been a long-standing partner for us, but it’s important we review our agencies from time to time to ensure we are always innovating and getting the best from them."

Earlier this month, Three appointed MRM McCann London as its lead customer experience agency in the UK after a competitive pitch run by AAR. MRM McCann will work on campaigns to support Three's 5G launch.

Wieden & Kennedy London has held Three’s advertising business since 2011, while Gravity Road has handled social media since 2015.

The spokesperson confirmed that no further accounts will be up for review at the present time. 

In January, Mindshare announced it had retained the Superdrug media account. The health and beauty retailer is a subsidiary of AS Watson Group, itself part of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, which also owns Three. 

