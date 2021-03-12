Three-quarters of adlanders would consider returning to office before getting vaccine

Most adlanders would consider returning to work at the office before getting a vaccine for Covid-19 but there is also a significant number who feel under pressure to return alongside unvaccinated colleagues, despite being uncomfortable about doing so, a Campaign poll has found.

Out of more than 1,000 logged-in Campaign site users who responded to the poll, three in 10 (31%) said that they were keen to get back, whatever the circumstances, and would definitely return before getting their vaccine. A further 42% said they would consider doing so if they felt the risk was low enough. Just 27% said that they would not under any circumstances.

Broken down by employment type, staff at media owners are the most keen to get back to the office, with 37% answering yes to this question and 23% saying no. Brand-side people are the most cautious, with 23% saying yes, and 35% no.

Campaign also asked readers whether they would feel comfortable working in an office alongside others who have not been vaccinated. Overall, 65% of respondents said they would, including 14% who said yes, even if there were no special precautions taken, and 51% who would but only in a Covid-secure environment.

The rest (35%) would not feel comfortable working alongside people who have not been vaccinated. Of these, however, more than half (19%) said they would agree to do it, despite feeling uncomfortable – suggesting there is significant pressure on staff to return to the office before they feel ready. Only 17% of respondents said they would refuse to work alongside unvaccinated people.

Again, those at media owners were most likely to put returning to the office ahead of safety considerations, with the highest proportion saying they felt comfortable working alongside unvaccinated people even when there are no special Covid precautions taken (20%) – and the highest proportion who would not feel comfortable but would do it anyway (28%).