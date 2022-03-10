Daniel Farey-Jones
Three reviews Chelsea sponsorship deal after Abramovich sanctions

Current deal is set to expire at end of 2022/23 season.

Three: highlighted its Chelsea sponsorship in its 2021 sponsorship of TV show Gogglebox
Chelsea FC and its shirt sponsor Three are in discussions amid a freeze imposed by the UK government on the ability of club owner Roman Abramovich to sell it.

The sanctions against the Russian billionaire prevent UK companies doing business with him, throwing a huge amount of uncertainty onto Chelsea’s commercial arrangements.

The government has imposed a number of constraints on the club, including the cessation of ticket sales and agreement of new player contracts.

It has issued a special licence for the club to operate, which appears to allow it to bank any previously agreed sponsorship payments on condition they are frozen. The licence also allows its matches to be broadcast.

A Three spokesperson told Campaign: “We are in discussions with Chelsea and we are reviewing our position.”

Three became Chelsea’s main partner in a three-year deal running from the 2020/2021 season, with an option to extend.

Chelsea also has major sponsorship deals with Nike and Trivago.

This story is developing.

Campaign has approached Chelsea FC for comment.

