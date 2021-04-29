Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Three and Samaritans encourage people to be better listeners

The work by Wonderhood educates people about common listening traits.


Three UK has launched a campaign with the charity Samaritans which encourages the nation to become better listeners as more people face mental-health challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “#BetterPhoneFriend” campaign, created by Wonderhood Studios, introduces Three’s three-year partnership with Samaritans, which kicked off earlier this year. It debuts online today (29 April) and will run across TV, video-on-demand and radio starting tomorrow, premiering during ITV’s Coronation Street at 7:30pm and Channel 4’s GoggleBox at 9pm.

A series of simple animated films dramatises five common listening personalities – the worrier, filler, attention splitter, interviewer and fixer – to help viewers identify their own traits and how to overcome them. A “listener” and a “talker” are represented in the films by spheres without identifiable features, so that anyone can project themselves onto either role. 

“Listening to someone else is one of the most powerful things you can do for them,” the voiceover says. 

Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter, members of the band McFly, also feature in campaign videos, sharing their personal experiences of the past year and discussing what it means to be a good listener.

“#BetterPhoneFriend” is a counterpoint to recent mental-health campaigns from other brands, such as ITV’s “Britain get talking”, which have encouraged people to open up and talk more about their problems and feelings, Wonderhood creative director Jack Croft explained. 

“The biggest thing we wanted to draw on is the fallout of the mental health crisis from last year. Three is working with Samaritans in a genuine way to encourage communication between people,” he said. “There are lots of things saying to talk or open up, but one of the big things that Samaritans talks about is being able to listen. Most people aren’t very good at listening.”

The work was created by Jack Croft and Stacey Bird and produced by Moth Studios. Zenith handled media planning and buying.

A recent survey commissioned by Three found that one in three Brits admit that their mental health has worsened during the pandemic, while 90% agree that speaking to someone has positively affected their situation.

The brand’s partnership with Samaritans aims to connect one million people to emotional support, by expanding support services and offering training, resources and fundraising initiatives. 

Aislinn O’Connor, director of marketing for UK and Ireland at Three, said: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with Samaritans on this campaign. The films are a powerful way to create a moment of calm in our busy lives, whilst raising awareness of the importance of listening. At Three we believe that we can all be better listeners – and Better Phone Friends – by making that call, listening and connecting to our loved ones.”

Julie Bentley, chief executive at Samaritans, added: “Listening is a vital skill that can truly change a person’s life, and we can all learn to be better listeners. Active listening may not come easily to people, particularly when confronted by a difficult conversation with a friend or loved one who is going through a hard time, but it can make a real difference. By encouraging and teaching people not just to talk, but how to be a better listener, we can help open up more conversations when they matter most.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Five ways to future-proof your business in a post-cookie world

Five ways to future-proof your business in a post-cookie world

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
The time to act is now: how you can help save us all

The time to act is now: how you can help save us all

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
AGENCY
Will you win the race to scale up your event recruitment?

Will you win the race to scale up your event recruitment?

Promoted

April 22, 2021
How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

Promoted

April 19, 2021