Three unveils immersive 5G show at London Fashion Week

Three will showcase its 5G capability at London Fashion Week this evening (Friday) with an immersive, multisensory experience to mark its roll-out across the UK.

The brand has partnered Central Saint Martins to create an event that fuses fashion with the latest technology including spatial audio, haptic feedback, a 46-metre projection the length of the runway and a selection of scents to reflect each designer’s inspirations.

It will culminate in an empty catwalk as a 5G-fuelled virtual version of Adwoa Aboah will show off the last outfit of the show, watched by the model herself, who will be present on the front row. The audience will be able to witness this through 5G handsets, alongside the visual, sensory and sound effects.

Dave Dyson, chief executive of Three, said: "Today, we are celebrating what is possible through 5G, with a showcase of our ultra-fast 5G capabilities marking the next step in our 5G journey. The breathtaking, immersive audience experience is something that’s never been done before and we are proud to demonstrate it at such a prestigious global event. 5G is set to change the world for all of us and we can’t wait for our customers to start experiencing it."

The launch is part of Three’s long-term collaboration with Central Saint Martins, including February 2019’s launch of the world’s first 5G mixed-reality catwalk.