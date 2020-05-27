Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Three and Wieden & Kennedy split after 10 years

Review follows departure of chief marketing officer Shadi Halliwell.

Three: W&K's latest spot
Three: W&K's latest spot

Three and Wieden & Kennedy have parted ways after 10 years as the mobile network reviews its advertising account.

It follows a major restructure at Three in March that merged the customer and marketing teams, leading to the departure of chief marketing officer Shadi Halliwell.

AAR is assisting Three with the process, which is now at chemistry stage.

The ad account is the latest in a string of reviews that the brand has been carrying out over the past year, including its media and CRM businesses, which were won by Zenith and MRM McCann respectively.

A spokesman for W&K said: "Over the past 10 years, we’ve had an incredibly successful partnership with Three, creating industry-leading work which has helped double their customer base and market share.

"So it’s with regret that given the changes the brand is going through, our partnership has had to come to an end after a brilliant decade together. It’s a great brand, so we wish all of the agencies participating the best of luck in the review. We hope you have as much fun over the years to come as we’ve had working on it."

W&K’s most recent work for Three, "Real 5G", illustrated a future world when 5G has changed things for the better and earned a Campaign Pick of the Week. However, the press and social iterations of the campaign were banned for being misleading by the Advertising Standards Authority.

"#HolidaySpam" was the most-awarded campaign for effectiveness in the UK in 2015, according to the Warc Effective 100. The work also won gold at the 2016 UK Effie Awards.

A Three spokesman added: "As part of best business practices, we continuously review our agency partners. We do not comment on specific processes."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020
What are your marketing goals?

What are your marketing goals?

Promoted

May 22, 2020
MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

May 20, 2020
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020