Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Threesyjet: mobile network and airline launch campaign to promote partnership

Three's new spot advertises a two-year partnership with easyJet that allows the network's customers to upgrade to easyJet Hands Free for free.

The ad, created by Wieden & Kennedy London, features Three’s animal hybrid character Giraffamingo, and encourages customers to "Travel with swagger" with the help of Hands Free and Three’s Go Roam, which offers roaming in 71 countries at no extra cost.

Hands Free allows travellers to check in a cabin bag at the desk, board first and be the first to collect their bags on arrival. It normally costs £5 per person each way, or £12 for a group of up to six.

The ad was created by Katy Edelsten and Chloe Cordon, and directed by Jorge Montiel through The Mill. Media planning is by Mindshare, with social content and strategy executed by Gravity Road.

Shadi Halliwell, chief marketing officer at Three UK, said: "Our new partnership with easyJet is an innovative collaboration between mobile and travel and who better to bring this to life for our customers than the popular Giraffamingo.

"This campaign is a further extension of our Go Roam offering and extends the benefits of being with Three way beyond our 71 worldwide destinations."

