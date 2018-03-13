To thrive in creative industries, never stop questioning

My Secret Work Weapon

Belinda Rowe, global managing partner, Publicis Media

Curiosity

There is a feeling I get when I walk into a gallery – even if it’s one I’ve visited many times. It’s a feeling of anticipation and intrigue, wondering how they’ve transformed a blank space into a creative experience where you get lost in a particular era, work of art or personal backstory about the artist.

Most recently, I visited a Matisse exhibit that shared not only his famous works of art, but also the objects he collected over time that he incorporated into said masterpieces. To me, this was thought-provoking and shared a physical tie to the things that inspired one of the greatest artists of the last century (in my opinion).

This curiosity has carried over into my work life as global head of Publicis Media’s content practice. I love the endless possibilities and opportunities that exist in my industry to combine creativity with technology, digital and data to produce game-changing work. I am always learning and taking inspiration from creative and curated experiences – whether it be exhibitions, street art or new retail displays – where people push the boundaries on how they are communicating a story or connecting with people. I enjoy seeing how seemingly different pieces can come together in one, unified and brilliant collection.

In my line of work, new ideas are critical and often the best creative work is when the right insight, talent and unique ideas come together in perfect harmony. Our industry is forever changing and operational models are more fluid than ever. Having an eye for how we can innovate for a client is imperative in this business, so I love spending every weekend out and about in galleries, streets and stores exploring things that inspire me. It gives me time to escape but also triggers new ideas for work that are game-changing and disruptive like Wei Wei’s confronting exhibitions that take on the challenges of creative freedom; Sally Smart’s themes through puppetry; or Sephora’s blending of physical and digital for a new in-store experience via its Fragrance IQ Kiosk.

The endless possibilities are a constant source of continued inspiration and enlightenment. As Albert Einstein once said "The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing." Curiosity keeps leading me down new and interesting paths, giving me fresh perspective on how to connect people with the content they love.

Belinda Rowe is global head of content at Publicis Media