Throwback: Easter activations

Carlsberg, the Danish brewer, launched a pop-up bar made completely out of chocolate as part of its "If Carlsberg did…" platform. The idea, conceived by Fold7 and Carlsberg's newsroom team, consisted of a big reveal moment when crowds gathered as a large poster was peeled back to reveal the giant "bar of chocolate" mounted at The Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch.

The activation featured a traditional bar including a dartboard, bar stools and a TV, all made with nearly half a tonne of chocolate. The bar served half-pints of Carlsberg in branded chocolate glasses.

Ryan Newey, founder and chief creative officer at Fold7, told Campaign: "Easter is a time to remember the important things in life, like beer and chocolate. Because one of life's most simple pleasures is a beer with friends (something we're all missing right now). To connect with your buddy, beer is the best thing in the world. The second best thing is chocolate.



"So probably the best chocolate bar in the world brought those two things together – a chocolate bar with a twist, in that it was a real bar that served beer. Double boom."

Cadbury opened the doors to its seven-week pop-up celebrating the Creme Egg in January 2016. The three-floor experience was located on London's Greek Street in Soho. The first floor housed a takeaway service where consumers could pick up a toastie – warm chocolate and fondant goo served inside two slices of buttery toast.

The second floor comprised a sit-down café, which dishes up more unique chocolate serves and is decorated in more quirky Cadbury artefacts, as well as a toilet wallpapered in Creme Egg wrappers. The top floor housed a giant ball pit fit for both adults and children. Cadbury devised the experience alongside Jackanory, Golin and Elvis.

Neale Horrigan, executive creative director at Elvis, told Campaign: "Creme Eggs are a national treasure, with a superfan cult following like no other. To celebrate this love, we created a physical space in the heart of London that would bring these fans together to indulge in everything Creme Egg.

"The Crème de la Creme Egg Café, as it was called, not only served a variety of delicious recipes including the now-infamous Creme Egg toastie, but was also a place of wonder and discovery, even housing a ball pool floor with a few surprises of its own. The whole experience tapped into the burgeoning social sharing trend, meaning awareness of the activation extended far beyond those who walked through the doors."

Galaxy hosted an Easter egg hunt for adults in London's Covent Garden to launch its Enchanted Eggs. The "Enchanted Egg hunt" was at Grays & Feather wine bar, set within a mystical rose-gold garden. Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with a rose-gold cocktail and could search among the blooms and foliage for clues and eggs. The space was open on 7 March for one day and was created by Bompas & Parr.

Harry Parr, founder of Bompas & Parr, told Campaign: "Eggs are one of our very favourite foods – especially chocolate ones. For that reason, we eagerly look forward to Easter each year.

"2020 was one of most exciting yet as we partnered with Galaxy to create an ethereal garden paradise festooned with discoverable chocolate hero’ing Enchanted Eggs for a luxurious, adult-orientated egg hunt. Three hundred guests embarked on a chocolate odyssey testing their wit in a flower-filled haven, in which our enchanted talking tree helped hunters wrangle enigmatic puzzles to reveal a wondrous prize."