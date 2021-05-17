Thundercat remixes Diet Coke jingle to capture 'unapologetic' spirit of its fans



Diet Coke remixes its classic jingle in a new brand campaign celebrating the mischievous and light-hearted spirit of its fans.

“Just because” is the first work for the brand by Droga5 London. It captures the “positive and unapologetic attitude” of Diet Coke drinkers “who love what they love and don’t justify doing things their way”, the company said.

To launch the campaign, Grammy Award-winning artist Thundercat remade the classic “Just for the taste of it” jingle that helped introduce the brand in 1982.

The new ad shows a series of joyful moments among a diverse cast of characters who let loose and embrace their individuality: a woman pops to the corner shop in her pyjamas, another woman whips off her bra in the back of a taxi at the end of a long day, a businessman rides a mechanical animal at an arcade and so on.

The spot was directed by Anonymous Content’s Autumn de Wilde, who most recently directed the 2020 film Emma.

The “Just because” campaign launches in the UK and Ireland and will run across TV, out of home, social, digital and PR.

Since being used to launch the brand, the “Just for the taste of it” slogan and jingle dominated Diet Coke’s advertising in the 1980s and has been revived at various times since, most recently in 2014. Music artists including Elton John have done their own versions of the song.

Compared with the peppier beat of earlier versions, Thundercat’s take on the jingle is a more laid-back and easy-going performance in line with his artistic style, capturing the unapologetic nature of the “Just because” sentiment.

Amber Topalcik, senior brand manager at Diet Coke, said: “We are really excited to announce the launch of Diet Coke’s new campaign. With a broad, passionate, and loyal fanbase, this campaign celebrates them – people that challenge and embrace their lives in a positive way, with the confidence to do things their own way, 'just because'.”