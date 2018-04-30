Tic Tac debuts new character Mr Tic Tac in first TV campaign for five years

Created by Krow, the campaign launches a new brand positioning: "Open up".

The spot features the protagonist, Dave, sat on a park bench on a sunny day. After he reaches for a pack of the sweets, time suddenly freezes, and Mr Tic Tac appears in the park and proceeds to offer Dave advice on how he can use his Tac Tacs to build connections with people.

The TV ad runs from tomorrow (7 May) to mid-June. Tic Tac said it would also create an experiential pop-up this summer in London, "showcasing the brand’s iconic flavours with an immersive event".

It was created by Jo Jephcott and Gemma Galvin, and directed by Declan Lowney through Another Film Company. Media planning and buying is by Hearts & Science.